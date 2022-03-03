DUNCAN — An arrest warrant was issued Monday for a Ratliff City man caught up in the Feb. 22 multi-agency law enforcement crackdown targeting criminal organizations growing and trafficking marijuana for the black market.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Shi Chan Yang, 52, for a felony count of trafficking in illegal drugs, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine between $25,000 to $100,000.
Yang was reported to be in Stephens County custody following the Feb. 22 operation led by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN).
It was the culmination of an investigation into the black market medical marijuana trade that began in November 2021.
Agents from the OBN conducted deals with Yang, Lyu Xiumeng and Ming Huang to purchase multi-hundred-pound loads of marijuana, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. Agents recorded deals that would broker marijuana distribution in multiple states. Much of the communication was conducted in Chinese, according to the agents.
The distribution operation was identified as a “highly organized and well-funded drug trafficking organization,” the affidavit states.
OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward said more than 200 state, federal and local law enforcement officers executed search and arrest warrants at a dozen locations across the state tied to the investigation.
“For over a year, OBN has been targeting numerous individuals and organizations that have moved to Oklahoma from out-of-state and used fraudulent business structures and ‘ghost owners’ to obtain their Oklahoma Medical Marijuana licenses,” he said. “These criminals try to blend into our state’s Medical Marijuana program while trafficking marijuana onto the illicit market around the United States, laundering money and moving millions of dollars in illicit drug proceeds overseas.”
The investigation identified brokers moving millions of dollars in marijuana from multiple Oklahoma farms onto the black markets in, at least, California, North Carolina, Missouri and Texas, Woodward said.
Warrants were served at nine farms and three residential locations connected to the illegal shipments. Woodward said 13 arrest warrants were issued in Oklahoma, another in California and three in Texas relating to the case. More arrests may follow, he said.
Asset forfeitures are also being sought.
“As these investigations move forward, we plan to file charges on these criminal brokers, business owners, land owners, and entities that helped facilitate the fraudulent documentation allowing these criminal organizations to get an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana license,” he said.