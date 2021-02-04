Investigators believe a woman discovered dead following a July 2020 house fire died from foul play before being burned.
Patricia Satterwhite, 32, died July 1, 2020, at 1716 SW 13th. According to investigators, injuries discovered by Dr. Leonardo Roquero during autopsy lead to questions about death by foul play.
Satterwhite was discovered in an abandoned home occupied by homeless people, according to Roquero’s report. The house was fully engulfed and flames spread to a neighboring house before it was stopped. Satterhite was discovered by firefighters who were checking the home’s interior. The structure had collapsed on top of her.
“Her body was laying on top of smoldering ash, somewhat face down on the right side on a twin bed or smaller box springs mattress and a layer of ash on top of her,” Roquero wrote.
Satterwhite’s remains were severely burned and many fractures with charring burns were found throughout her face and skull, as well as her arms and legs. There was no evidence she’d inhaled smoke, leading Roquero to report that she “was dead around the time of fire.”
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
