A traffic stop led to two men being accused of conspiring to make a “mission impossible” style delivery of contraband behind the bars of the Lawton Correctional Facility.
Arrested and their intended goods confiscated, they’re the ones now behind bars.
Gary Michael Palasz, 50, of Moore, and Lone McCall Williams, 29, of Oklahoma City, made their initial appearances Thursday in Comanche County District Court where each received a felony charge of conspiracy to bring contraband into a penal institution, records indicate. Punishable by up to 10 years in prison, Williams’ four prior felony convictions mean he’s facing up to 40 years if convicted.
Palasz also received misdemeanor charges of driving without a license and failure to stop at a red light, and Williams received a count of failure to wear a seatbelt.
The men appeared on law enforcement radar when Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy Timothy Franklin initiated a traffic stop shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday at West Gore Boulevard and Railroad Street after a Jeep failed to stop completely for a light. It pulled over a block away.
Franklin made contact with the driver, Palasz who said he couldn’t come to a complete stop due to the vehicle having a “death wobble,” according to the probable cause affidavit. The deputy noticed the passenger, Williams, had buckled his seatbelt behind him. He said they were on their way to the casino.
After running his information, it was discovered Palasz has a revoked driver’s license and he was arrested for driving under revocation, Franklin stated. Williams got out of the Jeep.
While being readied for towing, Franklin noticed a new cellphone wrapped in bubble wrap with duct tape, a method commonly used to protect cellphones being smuggled into a correctional facility, the affidavit states. Another new cellphone was found under where Williams had been sitting, according to the deputy.
Five drones were found in multiple cases in the back of the Jeep and in the console, three bundles of marijuana as well as loose-leaf tobacco wrapped in vacuum sealed baggies were located, according to the affidavit. Franklin also found an automatic release used by drones, as well as rope and plastic hooks inside the drone container, also used to make contraband drops into prisons, the deputy stated.
Franklin has prior experience with contraband smuggled in the same manner into the Lawton prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road, the affidavit states.
Williams, too, has prior experience with being behind prison bars. He has four prior felony convictions: November 2020, Oklahoma County, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle; November 2020, Canadian County, possession of a firearm after conviction or during probation; and July 2021, McClain County, possession of a stolen vehicle, records indicate.
Williams is held on $75,000 bond and Palasz’s bond is $50,000. They each return to court at 3 p.m. Jan. 2, 2024, for their preliminary hearing conferences.