CYRIL — Court documents show that investigators believe Athena Brownfield, 4, was killed on Christmas Day, beaten to death by the man she called “dad.”

In the probable cause affidavit filed Jan. 12 in Caddo County District Court, investigators offer probable cause that Ivon Neil Adams III, 36, beat the girl to death and alleges he buried her on family property in Rush Springs.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.