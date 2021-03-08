UPDATE: OSBI has released a second statement as of 1:20 p.m. Monday, March 8 stating "the medical examiner will make a final determination on cause and manner of death," and that the earlier release citing the weather as a potential cause was in error.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating after human remains were found on land owned by Cameron University. An individual who was setting traps on the land near 38th and Gore, which is owned by the university but not part of the campus, found a skull Sunday afternoon. Additional remains and clothing have been discovered today.
Based on evidence recovered at the scene, agents believe the deceased succumbed to the elements during last month’s wintry weather. However, the medical examiner will make a final determination on cause and manner of death.
Law enforcement is still on the scene and the investigation remains open.