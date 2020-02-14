Mystery remains smoldering in the aftermath of the Feb. 4 discovery of a body of an unidentified person who perished in a fire two days earlier in a southwest Lawton shed.
The incident continues to be investigated by the Lawton Fire Marshal’s Office, in conjunction with the Lawton Police Department and State Medical Examiner, according to Tiffany Martinez Vrska, Community Relations Director for the City of Lawton.
It began when Lawton firefighters were called to a house fire Feb. 2 at 1105 SW 7th. The fire caught an adjacent shed at 704 SW Park on fire.
Lawton firefighters put out both fires and spoke with residents of both homes to make sure everyone was accounted for.
Two days later, an insurance representative reviewing the scene discovered the body in the shed, according to Vrska. That’s when the investigation began.
Vrska said the body hasn’t been identified yet. The State Medical Examiner’s Office has not responded to a request for information by The Constitution.
Following the incident, Fire Chief Raanon Adams called the whole thing, “a unique set of circumstances,” but called the failure to locate the victim during the initial investigation “unacceptable.” In a statement, he said that all staff involved will address what happened and make corrections.