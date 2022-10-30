The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge has been invaded.
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge has been invaded.
Not by any national enemies or something crazy like kudzu vines.
Nope, it’s from the hooves and horns of the North African Aoudad.
The Friends of the Wichitas are asking visitors to the wildlife refuge to keep your eyes open for sightings of the invasive species that made its appearance this past summer.
Although limited in firsthand knowledge of the aoudads, Friends of the Wichitas President Jim Meyer said he does know what to do if you see them.
“We’ve been asked to tell anybody that sights this animal to then contact one of the refuge staff,” he said. “Then, they’ll take appropriate action.”
According to Richard Bell’s column in the latest edition of the Friends of the Wichitas newsletter four aoudads were seen near the Medicine Tank area in the Special Use Area of the refuge, which is closed to the public. They’ve proven elusive.
The Latin name for the aoudad translates roughly to sand-goat. They appear similar to the North American bighorn sheep with stock brown-furred bodies and both the males and females have thick, backward curling horns, according to safariwest.com.
The aoudad once thrived throughout much of North Africa, surviving in rugged mountainous areas and thriving in desert-like environments, primarily in Morocco and Algeria.
After being imported to the American Southwest and Northern Mexico for big-game hunting opportunities, the aoudad have developed into being considered an invasive species. According to conservation writer Jared Paddock there are estimates around 25,000 of the animals in Texas alone.
If you see the ram-like aoudad’s while visiting the refuge, use caution. Even if they’re not overtly as aggressive as the buffalo or have the unpredictable reach of the longhorns, you have to remember this wild goat species is more akin to a mountain ram and their horns can hurt you as well. The species’ presence can also throw off the wildlife balance and resources at the refuge.
Anytime a North African Aoudad is located, you are encouraged to contact Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge staff with the time, date and location of the sighting.
Call refuge headquarters, 580-429-3222.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.