North African Aoudad

Four North African Aoudads have been spotted in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and the Friends of the Wichitas are asking you call refuge officials if you see them as they are considered an invasive species.

 Courtesy Wikipedia

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge has been invaded.

Not by any national enemies or something crazy like kudzu vines.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you