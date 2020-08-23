Introducing Redder Dirt: An Ok Crime Cast

Today marks the introduction of The Constitution’s new podcast, Redder Dirt: An Ok Crime Cast featuring staff writers Gary Reddin and Scott Rains.
The inaugural podcast will discuss the 11th anniversary of the Aug. 23, 2009, murder of the Rev. Carol Daniels, 62, while inside her small Anadarko church, as well as touch on theories and facts of the case.
We’re working on making this a monthly feature to The Constitution’s webpage and Facebook page.
The September edition is slated to cover the Aug. 13, 2013, murder of Australian college student Chris Lane, 22, while he was jogging in Duncan.