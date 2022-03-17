DUNCAN — A 50-year-old Duncan woman is in jail after she was accused of an intoxicated outbreak of bad behavior.
Carmen Joann Brown made her initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where she received a felony charge of assault and battery on a police officer, as well as a trio of misdemeanor charges: public intoxication, obstructing an officer and outraging public decency, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Robbie Blackford stated things began around noon March 10 with the report of a reckless driver on a Stephens County road. A witness said a vehicle with a man and woman inside showed up at his house on a dead-end road. The man, who was “very drunk,” got out and they began talking when the man began walking away with a bottle of liquor in his hand, the witness said.
The witness said the woman got into the driver’s seat, put the vehicle in drive and nearly hit the man before she backed up into a tree, the probable cause affidavit states. He said she then accelerated quickly and drove toward the man, barely missing him. When he walked into the woods, the woman drove off with two flat tires and parts of the car hanging off, according to the witness.
A short time later, Blackford stated a call came in of a vehicle in the ditch near Meridian Nursing Home with a woman who was soaking wet inside, the affidavit states. She was gone when the deputy arrived.
The man who had taken off walking was picked up and it was discovered he was the owner of the vehicle. He told Blackford that he and his girlfriend, Brown, had been drinking all day and were both “very drunk” and got into a fight, according to the affidavit. He said she hit him over the head causing some minor bleeding. He was arrested on a warrant out of Grady County.
A short time later, Brown was found trying to break into the Meridian Nursing Home. When the Oklahoma Highway Patrol made contact, she began fighting them, the affidavit states. She tried to crawl under a trooper’s vehicle, causing her to scratch her face on the asphalt, Blackford stated. She was taking into custody for multiple warrants.
Due to Brown’s state of intoxication, she was taken to Duncan Regional Hospital and upon arrival was unresponsive and had to be carried in on a stretcher, according to the affidavit. Once in the emergency room, the deputy said she began struggling with the staff and eventually she was prescribed Ketamine to get her to sit still for imaging and to draw blood.
Brown was restrained and when she regained consciousness, began flailing on the bed and yelled and screamed until she fell asleep. When Brown’s blood results came back, a doctor told her “she needs to stop using methamphetamine and drinking alcohol,” the affidavit states. She was then taken to jail.
The next morning, Brown told Blackford she didn’t want to talk because she “does not remember anything that happened on that day,” according to the affidavit.
Held on $50,000 bond with the stipulations she have no contact with the boyfriend and use no intoxicants, Brown returns to court at 9 a.m. June 1 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.