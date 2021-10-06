A Comanche County man is in jail for accusations he beat and slammed his grandparents’ dog to the ground.
Thomas Cody Manley, 35, of Indiahoma, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of cruelty to animals, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.
A Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy was called Oct. 1 to an Indiahoma home after his grandmother reported her grandson, Manley, was possibly under the influence of drugs. According to the probable cause affidavit, she said he’d broken one of the dog’s legs.
Manley told Deputy Tonja Ekbert he’d “popped” the dog in the head with his fists because it wasn’t listening, the affidavit states. He said the dog, “Tank,” was in the backyard.
When Manley called for the dog, Tank limped out on three legs, Ekbert said. There also was an obvious injury to the dog’s head and what appeared to be open wounds with fur missing, swelling around the injuries and an injured rear left leg, according to the affidavit. Ekbert said the dog cowered and lifted its leg up close to its body. She said Manley told her the dog’s leg had been like that for two days.
A witness told the deputy Manley had slammed the dog down in the bathroom and shut the door, the affidavit states. The dog was heard to yelp in pain, according to the witness.
Manley is being held on $10,000 bond with the stipulation he have no pet ownership. He remains in jail awaiting his preliminary hearing conference at 3 p.m. Dec. 27, records indicate.