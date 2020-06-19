After careful deliberation and discussions, the International Festival Committee, the Lawton Arts & Humanities Council and the City of Lawton have chosen to cancel the 41st annual International Festival.
This year’s festival was scheduled to take place at Elmer Thomas Park Sept. 25-27. Last year’s festival drew more than 25,000 visitors with over 60 vendors from across the country.
The annual three-day fest will return Sept. 24-26, 2021.
In canceling the festival, the International Festival Committee considered several factors, including public health, city resources and economic impact.
“It was a difficult decision,” said Chair of the International Festival Committee Bobbi Whitson. “It is painful. We know thousands of people will miss the International Festival this year, but it was the only responsible decision. No one has a crystal ball. Yet, given the information we have today, we cannot in good conscience proceed with the festival this year. We do not know what’s going to happen regarding COVID-19 come September.”
The economic fallout from the virus was also a major factor in the decision, according to the committee.
“Since this is a city co-sponsored event, the budget for the City of Lawton has severely suffered, sponsorships have decreased drastically, and even the number of vendor applications are at an all-time low,” Whitson said.
Sponsorship for the event is vital, but those sponsors have been financially impacted by the ongoing pandemic, which has hammered the state and local economy. With budgets stretched thin, many sponsors were unable to support the event this year.
There is also a concern for the health of everyone who attends and the 400 festival volunteers who assist with the event.
The committee members stated, by making this decision, they are better placed to conserve their resources, financial and otherwise, for the long-term sustainability of the festival.
“We want to be ready and at full strength when it is safe for all to resume outdoor festivals,” Whitson said.