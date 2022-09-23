After a two year hiatus, the Lawton International Festival returns today.
The event is one of the largest yearly festivals in Lawton, bringing in as many as 30,000 people over the course of its three-day run, and taking up much of Elmer Thomas Park.
The event is organized by a committee, with a lot of the work to recruit volunteers and plan for events coming from the Lawton Arts Division, headed by Jason Poudrier.
Poudrier said that members of the arts division assist in every part of the festival.
“I think really, our office is involved with all aspects of the festival,” Poudrier said. “From reaching out to volunteers from other organizations to putting together our beautiful new brochure, and acting as liaison for other city departments, we help wherever we can.”
The event will kick off Friday at 5:45 p.m., with the annual Parade of Nations, followed immediately by a procession of new American citizens taking the oath of citizenship.
“This year, we have 17 people taking the oath to become citizens at the festival I believe,” Poudrier said. “That’s going to be really exciting.”
The oath will be followed by a performance by Grammy-winning Latin Funk band Grupo Fantasma, who will continue to perform until the end of the first day.
From there, the festival will continue through the weekend, with new performers taking the stage throughout the run.
“It’s going to be three days of pretty much non-stop fun and performances,” Poudrier said.
The festival was planned to return last year, but was canceled deep into the planning stage due to a worsening new surge in COVID-19 infections in Lawton. This year, one day out from the opening, Poudrier said the air is more certain, and more excited.
“This year, there’s just this air that it’s really going to happen,” Poudrier said in an interview on Thursday. “That we’ve put in all this work, and this time we’re really going to see it pay off, and that we really are going to do this tomorrow.”
