OKLAHOMA CITY — Group health plans and health insurance issuers offering group or individual health insurance coverage must now cover over-the-counter COVID-19 tests, the Oklahoma Insurance Department said Friday.
Under the new guidelines, the tests may either be free or reimbursed by the insurer. Health plans and insurance companies are incentivized to set up a network of pharmacies or retailers so their members can conveniently order or pick up COVID-19 tests that will be covered up-front. The insurance department requested that all regulated insurance companies provide a description of how the administration of coverage for at-home OTC COVID-19 tests will be handled and communicated to their insureds and members.
The department said residents who purchase an over-the-counter COVID-19 test from a pharmacy, store or online retailer and are charged should keep their receipt and submit a claim to their insurance company for reimbursement. If your plan has not set up a network of preferred stores, pharmacies and online retailers at which you can obtain a test with no out-of-pocket expense, consumers will be reimbursed the amount of the cost of the test, under the guidelines.
For example, if you buy a two-pack of tests for $34, the plan or insurer would reimburse $34. If your plan has set up a network of preferred stores, pharmacies and online retailers at which you can obtain a test with no out-of-pocket expense, you can still obtain tests from other retailers if you buy them outside of that network. Your plan is required to reimburse you at a rate of up to $12 per individual test (or the cost of the test, if less than $12).
Information is available at https://www.oid.ok.gov/special-notice-otc-covid-testing/ or by calling the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 1-800-522-0071.