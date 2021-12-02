TULSA — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma will offer two days of in-person assistance in Lawton.
Licensed specialists with the Mobile Assistance Center are hosting events across the state offering personalized assistance to help Oklahomans enrolling in 2022 health insurance coverage through the federal marketplace. Their licensed, local enrollment specialists can:
•Explain benefit options;
•Find the best plan to fit every budget; and
•Check eligibility for financial assistance.
The team will be available for in-person assistance Friday and Saturday at Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
To see a full list of upcoming dates and locations or to speak with an enrollment specialist by phone, visit BlueNearYouOK.com or call 888-346-9636. Bilingual assistance is available.