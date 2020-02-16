ELGIN — Comanche County Extension Director/Family and Consumer Science Educator Carol Hart will teach "Instapots" at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Elgin Public Library, 108 Thoma Drive.
There are many brands of Instapots on the market. They are a versatile kitchen appliance for those who love to cook delicious meals and want to shorten the time it takes to cook a meal. If you were spending 2-3 hours cooking a particular dish, Instapot can help you cook the same meal in an hour’s time. It has the ability to combine an electric pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a yogurt maker and a rice cooker all in one appliance.