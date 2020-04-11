These days, there are a lot of things that appear to be in short supply: Open businesses, toilet paper, ventilators and in some cases, hope.
But a Lawton woman, despite being self- quarantined to her house, is trying to use a simple and easily-recognizable symbol as a beacon of optimism.
When the coronavirus spread to Oklahoma, Patrecia Hollis knew she could be at risk. As someone in the requisite age group with asthma and childhood damage to her lungs, the Lawton resident was considered to be a prime candidate.
Hollis had already practiced self-quarantining back in November when she spent most of the month home with the flu. But when she started feeling even slightly ill in March, her daughters, who live in Texas, practically put her under house arrest to keep her from going outside.
“And I agreed with it, 100 percent,” Hollis said. “I don’t want to put myself or anyone else at risk.”
Hollis began to find other ways to preoccupy herself, from donating to local nonprofits to talking walks around her neighborhood in Southwest Lawton. It was during one of those walks that one stranger’s choice of vehicle decor struck a cord with her.
“There was an old, farm-looking pickup truck driving down 67th Street and it had a big American flag in the back, standing up, flapping in the wind,” Hollis said. “It was a clear symbol, that we’re strong and we’ll get through this.”
Coming from a deep military background that includes her father, brother, grandfather and numerous uncles, Hollis has always had a patriotic streak. From 1988 to 2007, Hollis, a writer by trade, was the editor of Field Artillery Magazine, and later this year, she’s scheduled to publish a book she and her late father wrote chronicling his experiences as a P-47 bomber pilot. Every year, she decorates her front yard with small American flags, which accent the lawn and driveway from just before Memorial Day all the way through July 4. But the stranger’s waving flag inspired Hollis to put the flags out early.
And now, she’s trying to get everyone else to join her as a tool to help raise spirits in these uncertain times. In an email, Hollis said “We need to show the flag now, to thank those protecting us and lift the spirits of our struggling brothers and sisters”. She is encouraging everyone with a flag, big or small, singular or many, to display it proudly and to share the feelings of belief.
“There’s a total loss of continuity of life right now,” Hollis said. “The feeling I had was hope. Not that I’ve been in despair, I feel like I’ve always known we’ll get through this. But that flag and that man inspired me. And I hope this gives hope to others and I hope they continue to pass it on.”