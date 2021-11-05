Oklahoma’s Secretary of Education and members of the Lawton business community liked what they saw when they toured Lawton Public Schools sites Thursday.
The tours were designed to highlight some of the unique educational aspects of the district, from elementary-age Maker Spaces at schools such as Freedom Elementary, to programs that give middle school students such as those at Eisenhower Middle School hands-on learning experiences, to the district’s new Life Ready Center that is gathering secondary students across the district for specialty classes.
The tour was the idea of local businessman Mike Brown, a member of the State Board of Career and Technology Education. Brown said while his plan was bringing members of the career and technology board to Lawton so district officials could highlight their programs, his ultimate goal was Secretary of Education Ryan Walters — and that was who he got.
Walters said not only was he impressed by the innovation shown by Lawton Public Schools, he also recognized the commitment to students shown by teachers in the classroom and residents in the community. That commitment extended to the FISTA Development Trust Authority, the citizens board appointed by the City Council to operate the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) being developed in empty retail space in Central Plaza. Part of the FISTA board’s commitment is a focus on STEM curriculum, to entice students to science, technology, engineering and math careers that could keep them in the Lawton-Fort Sill community.
The longest stop on the tour may have been the Life Ready Center, which opened in August at the former Tomlinson Middle School. Only nine weeks into the fall semester, Principal Charlotte Oates and her staff already are talking about the courses they will add in the 2022-2023 school year, something Walters said impressed him. Oates said the Life Ready Center now is offering 20 courses for students across Lawton Public Schools, with plans to add 31 more when the new school year begins in August 2022.
LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime said the Life Ready Center is drawing attention to the district. He and his staff just explained the center at a state education conference and was invited to make the same presentation at a national educational conference.
Hime said one of the goals of the Life Ready Center is to “create opportunities, not road blocks,” something the district as a whole is pursuing as it graduates 1,000 high school seniors every year.
“Each needs a life ready plan,” Hime said, explaining the question for Lawton educators is how do they get students to that point.
That’s a motivating factor behind expanding curriculum opportunities, from the Maker Spaces at the elementary level, to specialty courses designed for every secondary student. Hime said it was a lesson he learned while teaching driver’s education decades ago: His summer class was large and students were engaged.
“I was teaching something they wanted,” he said, adding that is the goal of new district’s new curriculum. “We’re preparing kids for life after high school.”
Brown said spotlighting that innovation was his motivation for bringing state officials to Lawton.
“Innovation means we’re different: not like everybody else,” he said.
Brown said that innovation is being illustrated at every level of the district. At Eisenhower Middle School, the tour group watched students learn about rewiring by actually rewiring a light fixture. A contractor by trade, Brown was keenly interested in the project and offered some tips to the teacher about others in Lawton’s building trades community who would be willing to participate in such programs.
“Let’s let folks know,” he said, about the programs that are giving Lawton students career options.