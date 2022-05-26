MEDICINE PARK — Ten years ago, Noel Alsbrook had a dream.
Friday, with the assistance of wife Julie Alsbrook, a new version of that dream will be realized — the first of a three-stage opening of Medicine Park’s newest premier lodging attraction, InnHabit. Originally hatched as an idea to help oil field workers at the height of the shale boom in the Dakotas before the boom went bust, Noel Alsbrook repurposed the idea of tiny home communities into a potential boom for Medicine Park.
“As it is today, this is how I pictured it in my head when I first thought of all this,” Noel Alsbrook said. “I’m one of those guys who can see a junker car and drool over it because you can see the finished product. This is how I envisioned all of this. But what I didn’t vision was what all it would take to get it here. There’s no book for doing what we’re doing here. There will be now, since I’m going to write one with everything I’ve documented from the moment we started. But there was a lot of trial and error here and stuff that looks right on paper, looks right in engineering and looks right up until you start putting it together, and then it doesn’t, and you have to go back and start all over again.”
InnHabit is the first of its kind in the state — a complete miniature lodging destination created using shipping containers. The first stage to open Friday will feature 10 tiny home rooms that can be rented out on a nightly basis. Each is slightly under 200 square feet when accommodating for all amenities, including bathrooms and showers. Despite rumors to the contrary, Noel Alsbrook said each room will feature its own bath area. And despite their shipping container nature and structure, each room is as fully featured as any home or hotel room.
“I mean, these rooms are framed like a house, they’re plumbed like a house, they’re Sheetrocked like a house, they’re insulated better than most houses,” Noel Alsbrook said. “So really, they’re really only shipping containers at this point in exterior surface only.”
The rooms are in five sets of two — one upstairs and one downstairs. The downstairs units feature swinging hammock chairs under a covered patio area, where visitors can relax and enjoy the outdoors of Medicine Park under the shade. Upstairs units feature a small outside seating area on a small deck and a larger open deck on the top of the unit accessible by a fairly steep flight of steps. One must be comfortable with climbing steps to stay in the upstairs units, but the view is worth it.
“When you’re sitting up there, it’s like you’re in a big treehouse,” Noel Alsbrook said.
Each unit has its own theme with accompanying artwork on the outside and decorations on the inside. Noel Alsbrook said he’s partnered with many local artists to provide artwork for each unit. One features a mural of Medicine Park painted by his own mother and father. Another features the artwork of a prominent American Indian painter.
While the tiny lodging units may be made out of shipping containers, Noel Alsbrook said he wants to ensure InnHabit reflects the culture and artistic heritage of Medicine Park — complete with accenting every InnHabit structure with cobblestones straight from the cobblestone community.
“One of the things that took us so long was we carefully wanted to remove the cobblestones from the cabins that were here on the property,” Julie Alsbrook said. “We wanted the cobblestones to stay here, and to be used on the new structures. We kind of tried to use the old and the new … so we see this as a fusion of our history and looking forward into a modern future.”
While the lodging portion of InnHabit will open Friday in time for Memorial Day weekend, the town’s Roots Ball — and the fourth anniversary of Noel and Julie Alsbrook — there’s still work to be done. Crews will continue working to finish up the shops area this summer, which will include an eclectic selection of local businesses. By the end of summer, Noel Alsbrook said he hopes to have the restaurants open, including an authentic brick fired pizza parlor.
And while the upstairs units won’t be handicap accessible, it was important to the Alsbrooks that every other portion of InnHabit be handicap accessible and Americans with Disabilities Act compliant. Two tiny lodging units are designed and ready for wheelchair access. Even the upstairs shops and restaurants will be wheelchair accessible via a personal lift.
“In Medicine Park, just by its nature and its age, most of it was built back in a time when no one thought about this stuff,” said Julie Alsbrook. “So if you are handicapped, and if you have a disability or a physical disability, there’s not a lot of places that are really designed to accommodate you. So it was important that this entire site have the two units that are wheelchair accessible. Then the whole site, front to back, all of our grades are done to ADA standards, so wheelchairs can get through the whole site right now without problem.”
InnHabit is taking bookings now through AirBNB. Potential customers can check out the listings on AirBNB, or book through the lodge’s website at www.innhabit.com. Downstairs rooms are $136 a night and upstairs rooms are $158 a night with additional fees. Prices will slightly increase on holiday weekends and festival weekends.