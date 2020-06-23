The Comanche County Detention Center may be getting its inmates back from Department of Corrections facilities soon.
Jail Administrator Bill Hobbs told the commissioners on Monday that state epidemiologist Dr. Aaron Wendelboe had authorized the jail to begin bringing back inmates from DOC facilities after 30 days with no infectious cases.
“In fact Wendelboe stated that there’s no need for us to isolate inside the jail because we’re passed the 30 days and there’s no one infectious in there,” Hobbs said. “We’ll probably start moving them back from Mable Bassett and North Fork Correctional Centers, but that won’t mean we’re open for business (accept visitors or take in new inmates) — that has to come from Commissioner (of Health) Frye.”
Due to security concerns, Hobbs was unable to give a definitive date on when the transfers should begin, but expects them to begin soon.
When inmates are returned from DOC facilities, it will overfill the detention center but not at the levels of pre-COVID-19.
“We’ll be slightly over but we’ll have inmates in Tillman County, so that will help,” said Hobbs. “We’ll be at 285 with a max capacity of 283.”
Currently, the DOC is housing 98 male inmates at North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre and 27 female inmates at Mable Bassett Correctional Center under an agreement that is set to expire on Wednesday. One hundred sixty-two inmates are still at the county facility and 29 in Tillman County.
DOC began transferring inmates who tested negative for COVID-19 to its North Fork and Mabel Bassett correctional centers on May 21, initially leaving the Lawton facility as a quarantine center for inmates who had tested positive. DOC officials said moving inmates out of the jail made it easier to set up quarantine areas to keep inmates separated.