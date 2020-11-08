Two former Lawton Correctional Facility (LCF) inmates are accused of first-degree murder in the January stabbing death of another inmate.
Jordan Neconish, 30, and Chance Barrett, 22, each were charged Friday in Comanche County District Court where they received felony charges of first-degree murder – deliberate intent, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and possession of contraband by an inmate, records indicate. The murder charge is punishable by up to life in prison, life without parole or the death penalty.
The pair are accused of working in tandem to commit the Jan. 17 stabbing death of Brian Piper, 31. Piper died from multiple stab wounds following the assault.
Piper’s death was the city’s third recorded homicide in Lawton in 2020.
Piper had been serving multiple sentences out of Pontotoc County for possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of substances to be used as precursors to manufacture methamphetamine, and using an offensive weapon while in commission of a felony, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Neconish and Barrett are now housed at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Neconish was serving at LCF for a possession of contraband conviction from Pontotoc County before his transfer. Barrett is already serving a life sentence for a first-degree murder conviction from January 2019 in Rogers County, records indicate. He pleaded no contest to the August 2017 killing of a 73-year-old Claremore woman.
Bond was set at $500,00 for each man. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 2 p.m. March 31, records indicate.