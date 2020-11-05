A Native American man is seeking a request to vacate his prison sentence by claiming the Comanche County District Court lacked the jurisdiction to try his case.
Following July’s landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the eastern portion of Oklahoma remains in tribal hands regarding the Major Crimes Act, this is the third case in the former Kiowa-Comanche-Apache (KCA) reservation lands to seek an expansion of its ruling. This is the first attempt taken directly to the local court for ruling.
In April 2019 Kenneth Lee Camp, 39, pleaded guilty before District Judge Emmit Tayloe to a felony count of aggravated assault and battery and received a sentence of seven years to serve with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. He’s currently housed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
Represented by Debrah K. Hampton, of Edmond, Camp is arguing that by being a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the land where the crime happened being on the former KCA reservation, Comanche County doesn’t have jurisdiction in his case.
He’s also arguing that an active 2018 conviction in Atoka County for aggravated assault and battery for which he received a seven year sentence offers similar circumstance. He is also serving time for that conviction. He asked that the sentence be nullified due to it happening on what has been considered the Choctaw tribal reservation.
The legal tactic cites the July 7 McGirt v. Oklahoma decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. With a 5-4 split, the court ruled that, in pertaining to the Major Crimes Act, much of the eastern portion of the state remains Native American lands as the prior Indian reservations of the Five Civilized Tribes. The ruling hinged on there never being a disestablishment of the reservations as part of the Oklahoma Enabling Act of 1906.
Camp’s plea to the court follows recent filings in two other Comanche County cases that first went through the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
Charles Killsfirst, 51, was granted his appeal out of time on Oct. 14 regarding his 2018 conviction for first-degree burglary, outraging public decency and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery. His hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 10 before Tayloe.
The first case to come through in September was regarding Joshua Codynah, 32. He entered a blind guilty plea in Comanche County District Court on Sept. 25, 2017, to four felony counts: first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, child neglect and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Tayloe sentenced Codynah to life in prison for murder, 20-year suspended sentences for the burglary and child neglect charges, and 15 years for the assault slated to run consecutively to the murder sentence.
He asked the court to order an evidentiary hearing in his case. Once granted, the hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 24 before Tayloe, records indicate.
No action has been taken regarding Camp’s request, as of Wednesday.