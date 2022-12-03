A Comanche County judge followed the suggested sentencing from a jury following his October trial and sentenced Larry Keith Standridge II to serve life in prison for putting his ex-fiancée through three days of hell in November 2020.

On Thursday, Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders sentenced Standridge, 41, of Lawton, to serve a life sentence with the possibility of parole for a count of first-degree rape, records indicate. In Oklahoma, a life sentence is considered 45 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

