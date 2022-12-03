A Comanche County judge followed the suggested sentencing from a jury following his October trial and sentenced Larry Keith Standridge II to serve life in prison for putting his ex-fiancée through three days of hell in November 2020.
On Thursday, Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders sentenced Standridge, 41, of Lawton, to serve a life sentence with the possibility of parole for a count of first-degree rape, records indicate. In Oklahoma, a life sentence is considered 45 years in prison.
Due to the violent nature of the crime, he must serve 85 percent of his sentence, or 38.3 years, before being eligible for consideration for parole.
Following the pre-sentence investigation, Standridge was also ordered to serve 10 years following his life sentence for a count of kidnapping and a concurrent one-year sentence for a misdemeanor count of assault and battery — domestic abuse.
Standridge was found not guilty of the deadly weapon assault count due to the lack of recovery of the gun investigators said he used to threaten the woman.
The trial included testimony from the victim, Mariah Sotelo, as well as Standridge’s ex-wife and two sons and the officers who found Sotelo tied to Standridge’s bed on Nov. 12, 2020.
Sotelo testified of how Standridge kept and abused her those days and nights at his home at Sherwood Village Mobile Home Park, 601 NE Flower Mound Road, where he also worked as a maintenance man. She detailed her story of captivity as one marred by physical assaults and restraint and sexual abuse.
Standridge is scheduled to begin trial Jan. 16, 2023, for the shooting and killing of James David Cloud, 31, of Chattanooga. Standridge is accused of shooting Cloud in the neck at his Geronimo home on Nov. 23, 2020.
Cloud had picked up Sotelo’s belongings from Standridge’s home a few days after Standridge was released on bond for the kidnapping and rape charges.