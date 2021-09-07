An inmate as found dead as a result of homicide early Monday at Lawton Correctional Facility.
Inmate Aaron Stone confessed to the killing of cell mate Riley Walker. Staff immediately responded, secured Stone, and confirmed Walker’s death, according to a press release from the Department of Corrections.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections Inspector General’s investigators are on-scene and investigating. The homicide appears unrelated to last week’s incidents.
Stone is serving time for rape, sodomy, robbery, kidnapping, and cruelty to animals out of Comanche County.
Walker was serving time for first-degree murder out of Pontotoc County.