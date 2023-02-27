A Moore man already facing a litany of charges following a police chase now is accused of having marijuana and fentanyl while at the Comanche County Detention Center.

Lloyd Montreal Lorne, 46, made an Friday appearance in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of possession of contraband (drugs) by an inmate, records indicate. Due to two prior felony convictions, he faces between 10 and 40 years in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

