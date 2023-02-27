A Moore man already facing a litany of charges following a police chase now is accused of having marijuana and fentanyl while at the Comanche County Detention Center.
Lloyd Montreal Lorne, 46, made an Friday appearance in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of possession of contraband (drugs) by an inmate, records indicate. Due to two prior felony convictions, he faces between 10 and 40 years in prison if convicted.
Investigators said that while being moved into the jail’s general population on Feb. 16, Montreal handed a baggie containing marijuana and five fentanyl pills to another inmate while waiting to be searched. The other inmate gave a detention officer the bag, the probable cause affidavit states.
Montreal was arrested Feb. 14 following an unsuccessful attempt to run from Elgin police following a traffic stop instigated by having expired tags. Lorne is accused of taking off at high speed and endangering others in a restaurant parking lot before taking off westbound on U.S. 277.
With speeds getting up close to 100 mph, investigators said Lorne endangered several other vehicles before turning onto U.S. 62. After the Chevrolet Suburban’s motor failed, Lorne took off on foot and was arrested while trying to hop a fence, the affidavit states.
Lorne made his initial appearance on Feb. 16 in that case for a felony charge of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting police, driving with a cancelled/suspended/revoked license, no tags and failure to carry insurance, records indicate.
Lorne has prior felony convictions in Stephens County from June 2010 for distribution of controlled dangerous substances within 2,000 feet of a park and possession of a firearm after conviction or during probation.
With a $50,000 bond set for the eluding charges, another $20,000 bond was added for Lorne for the contraband charge.
Lorne returns to court at 3 p.m. April 10 for his preliminary hearing conferences, records indicate.