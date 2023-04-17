Claiming methamphetamine/fentanyl-induced voices told him to do it, a Lawton Correctional Facility inmate is accused of knocking out a prison guard during a severe beating.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Adam Carlos Nelson, a.k.a. Adam DeCarlos Nelson, 34, for a count of aggravated assault and battery on a private prison contractor, records indicate. Due to five prior convictions, he faces up to 50 years more in prison if convicted.
Nelson is accused of assaulting the guard on Sept. 19, 2022.
The guard told Oklahoma Department of Corrections Agent Robert Foust he was conducting a safety check at the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road, when Nelson claimed his cellmate was having breathing problems. He said he called medical and then completed his rounds.
After returning to the cell, the guard said he opened the door and reached for the distressed inmate’s identification when he was “completely knocked out,” the affidavit states. He told Foust he awoke to Adams beating his head with his fist before he was able to get up and get away.
During his interview with Foust, Nelson admitted to hitting the guard with a tray and with his fists. He claimed he was high on “crystal meth” and fentanyl at the time and that he’d been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, according to the affidavit. He said he heard voices encouraging him to act on bad thoughts, Foust stated.
Nelson, who has since been moved to the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, has prior felony convictions: Oklahoma Couty, March 2009, using a phone to make threats and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and November 2021, failure to comply with the sex offender registration; Pittsburg County, February 2013, prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee; and McCurtain County, August 2018, for lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 after former felony convictions, records indicate.
