Claiming methamphetamine/fentanyl-induced voices told him to do it, a Lawton Correctional Facility inmate is accused of knocking out a prison guard during a severe beating.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Adam Carlos Nelson, a.k.a. Adam DeCarlos Nelson, 34, for a count of aggravated assault and battery on a private prison contractor, records indicate. Due to five prior convictions, he faces up to 50 years more in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.