A felony arrest warrant was issued for a Lawton Correctional Facility inmate accused of beating and stabbing his cellmate to death in September 2021.
The warrant, issued by the Comanche County District Court, charges Aaron Bert Stone, 44, of first-degree murder – deliberate intent and possession of contraband (weapons) by an inmate, records indicate. He faces between life in prison, life without parole or death, if convicted.
Stone is accused of killing Riley Walker, 29, on Sept. 6, 2021, inside their cell at the facility, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road.
A correctional officer and a nurse approached Unit 8, Pod C around 1:30 a.m. to pass out inmate medication. When the cell door opened, Stone came out wearing blood-covered clothing and said he’d killed his cellmate, Walker, the warrant affidavit states. He said they’d gotten into a fight and “something bad had happened.”
Stone later told investigators he knocked Walker unconscious and then beat and stabbed him to death, the affidavit states. He said he used a homemade knife, or “shank.”
Prison security video showed Walker entered the cell at 4 p.m. the day before with Stone following 20 minutes later. No one else entered or exited until the discovery, according to the affidavit.
Walker and Stone were serving time at the local, GEO-owned prison, for violent crimes.
Walker entered a blind plea to first-degree murder in Pontotoc County on April 1, 2012, and received a life sentence without parole, records indicate.
Stone has been serving time for rape, sodomy, robbery, kidnapping, and cruelty to animals out of Comanche County.
In October 2011, Stone was convicted of first-degree rape and sentenced to life without parole for the kidnapping of a wife in her home, tying her up in front of her 6-year-old daughter, and sexually assaulting her. When the woman’s husband came home for lunch, he was tied up and left in the bathtub following a beating. He held the gun to the girl’s head before leaving the husband in the bathroom and then went on to further attack the woman. He also shot and killed the family’s dog.
Stone has prior convictions from Cleveland County in January 1995 for robbery by force, and from Oklahoma County in February 1998 for first-degree rape.