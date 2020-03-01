An inmate at the Comanche County Detention Center was charged with a pair of felonies after being accused of using a cell phone to attempt to bring drugs into the facility.
Bryan Jeffrey Wayne Terven, 32, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of possession of contraband by an inmate and conspiracy to commit bringing contraband into a penal institution, records indicate. The first count is punishable by between 5 to 20 years in prison and the second, up to 10 years in prison.
Investigators discovered that Terven was arranging a deal to bring in drugs while investigating a case involving a jailer who is believed to have been bringing contraband into the county jail, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Lawton police spoke with Terven on Feb. 21 and he admitted to using a cell phone that is in his pod the day before to set up a deal for a package to be delivered to a local home. He is seen in Facebook messages that were obtained through the investigation to be asking for an “eight ball of methamphetamine and three syringes,” the affidavit states. He asked that the items be placed in a tobacco pouch and sealed with black electrical tape.
Terven told investigators he has only had tobacco brought to the jail for him and said he owes someone named “Moe” between $40 to $50 for the packages that he had already brought into the jail, but that he never paid him, according to the affidavit.
Terven has been in the Comanche County Detention Center since he was harged Oct. 18, 2019 with felony count of trafficking in illegal drugs, as well as misdemeanor counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a cancelled/suspended/revoked license, removing proper or affixing improper license plate and failure to carry insurance/security verification form, records indicate. He entered a guilty plea on Dec. 3, 2019, and is scheduled to appear in District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s courtroom at 9:30 a.m. May 15 for his pretrial conference.
Held on $75,000 bond for the new charges, Terven is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. April 13, records indicate.