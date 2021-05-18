DUNCAN — A $100,000 bail was fixed for a Texas man accused of assaulting and threatening Stephens County jail staff.
Arrested for eluding police in November 2020, this is his second felony case filed since being jailed at the detention center.
David Portillo, 20, of San Juan, Texas, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony charge of assault and battery on a detention officer as well as a misdemeanor count of threatening to perform an act of violence, records indicate. The assault charge is punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
Portillo is accused of assaulting the detention officer during a March 22 incident.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Portillo had been showing signs of suicidal thoughts and made comments he wanted to kill himself. He was to be put into a housing unit for observation.
But when officers went to move him, Portillo cursed and resisted. He was accused of kicking an officer while being put into handcuffs, causing the foot to bend in an unnatural way when he fell top the officer, the affidavit states. The injured officer was dragged into the central control room and Portillo was moved to the new cell.
Portillo soon began kicking his cell door, according to investigators. He refused to stop and officers went into the cell to put him in a restraint chair. This is when Portillo began resisting and fighting officers. According to the affidavit, Portillo struck the first detention officer again, this time in the groin.
Investigators heard Portillo threaten to shoot the officers when he gets out. He was then put into the restraint chair.
Portillo has been in the Stephens County Detention Center since November 2020 on a $100,000 bond for a felony charge of endangering others while attempting to elude a police officer after former felony conviction, records indicate.
In February, Portillo was also charged for possession of contraband by an inmate and held on another bond of $10,000.
Portillo is held on $100,000 bond in his latest case with the stipulation he have not contact with the state’s witnesses. He returns to court at 9 a.m. Friday for his preliminary hearing conference.