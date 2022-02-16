An arrest warrant was issued for a Lawton Correctional Facility inmate accused of stabbing another inmate 25 times.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Jerrod L. Bergman, 22, with felony counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and for possession of contraband (weapons) by an inmate, records indicate. Due to two prior convictions, he faces between 15 to 60 years in prison if convicted of the weapon charge.
Bergman is accused of the assault shortly before 1:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 2021. A verbal argument between the two men turned physical when Bergman punched first, knocking the other man to the ground, the warrant affidavit states. The victim fought back and was able to push Bergman against a table.
The victim told investigators he thought Bergman was punching him until he realized he’d been stabbed. Investigators said Bergmann used a homemade knife, or “shank,” to stab the man 25 times about his torso, back and leg, the affidavit states. He received 45 staples and 25 stitches.
Bergman, who was covered in blood, declined to speak with investigators, according to the affidavit. He also had a cut to his left hand.
Bergman has two prior convictions in Garfield County from October 2020, one for second-degree burglary and the other for threatening an act of violence, records indicate.
