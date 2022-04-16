An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a Lawton Correctional Facility inmate accused of being part of a contraband ring in the prison.
The Comanche County District Court issued the warrant for Quinton Alexander Riddle, 35, for two counts of possession of a cellphone or electronic device in prison and a count of bringing contraband into prison, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of tobacco in prison, records indicate.
An investigation into a large amount of contraband was discovered Jan. 12 in the supply closet of a housing unit at the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road, the warrant affidavit states. Several large wrapped packages of tobacco weighing 8.2 pounds were discovered as well as almost 900 grams, 2.07 pounds, of marijuana.
After two cellphones were discovered that day in Riddle’s cell, he was brought in for questioning. Riddle first denied being involved with other inmates who have not been charged yet. According to the affidavit, he later admitted he was to receive $2,000 for the contraband items.
Riddle is serving a five-year prison sentence for a December 2016 conviction for child sexual abuse, records indicate.