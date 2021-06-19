A Lawton Correctional Facilities inmate serving time for murder is accused of assaulting a guard, according to court records.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Michael Cypert, 47, for a count of assault and battery on a corrections officer, records indicate. Due to two prior felony convictions, he faces up to 10 years more in prison if convicted.
Cyper is accused of the June 2 assault of a corrections officer. According to the probable cause affidavit, Cypert walked up to and repeatedly punched an officer bad enough he was later medically evacuated. The blows also damaged the guard’s eyeglasses and broke his wristwatch. The incident was captured on surveillance video.
The affidavit states Cypert later admitted to investigators to assaulting the officer.
Cypert is serving a 30-year sentence at the Lawton prison for a second-degree murder conviction in Tulsa County from April 2012. Records indicate he also has an August 1999 conviction in Arkansas for distribution of narcotics with the intent to distribute.