An arrest warrant was issued for a former Lawton Correctional Facility (LCF) inmate accused of a violent assault at the prison.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Darion Cook, 33, for assault and battery on a corrections officer, records indicate. With three prior felony convictions, he faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
A corrections officer at the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound, was injured and received three sutures to his lip following the Jan. 6 incident that prompted the investigation.
Camera security video showed Cook exit his cell and when the officer reached the top of the stairs, Cook tried to walk past him. The guard stopped Cook who then made several attempts to get past, according to the warrant affidavit. Another inmate walked past and Cook again tried to push past.
When the guard grabbed Cook’s arm, the inmate punched back, walked away and then came back and did it again and then grabbed the officer from behind and body slammed him, the affidavit states. Eventually Cook was grabbed, pepper sprayed and taken into custody.
Cook was soon moved to the Davis Correctional Facility. He spoke with investigators on Jan. 12.
Cook admitted to hitting and body slamming the officer. He said the voices in his head had been “screaming at him all day” and had reported to staff before to being suicidal, the affidavit states. Investigators learned Cook has been diagnosed as a “paranoid schizophrenic.”
Cook has three prior felony convictions from Logan County: February 2014, possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute; and August 2018, second-degree murder and assault and battery of a police officer, records indicate.
On Tuesday, two felony arrest warrants were issued for inmates for violent assaults:
•Jerrod L. Bergman, 22, for felony counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and for possession of contraband (weapons) by an inmate for a December 2021 incident.
•Aaron Bert Stone, 44, of first-degree murder – deliberate intent and possession of contraband (weapons) by an inmate, for the beating and stabbing to death of his cellmate in September 2021.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.