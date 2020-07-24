A man suffering a severe facial injury is in an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition and the woman who told police she is his wife is in jail for resisting police after she was accused of trying to avoid questioning.
Lawton Police Sgt. Chris Puetz was called shortly after midnight Wednesday to Southwestern Medical Center after a man with a “massive facial wound” told medical staff that he’d been shot, the report states. Puetz was told the man arrived with a woman who claimed to be his wife.
The woman told Puetz the injured man suffered injuries from a fall. She told medical staff the man had fallen at work and hit a “sharp curb.”
According to the report, Puetz saw the injured man inside the hospital and believed his wounds didn’t match her story and appeared to be consistent with wounds made by a knife or another sharp object.
When asked for more information, the officer said the woman became uncooperative and continually tried to leave. She said she would have already left if she’d been able to drive the man’s manual transmission car he’d driven there, the report states. She then said again the man fell outside but didn’t say where or what he’d fallen onto.
The man was transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City after hospital staff determined his injuries were critical. He has since been treated and released, according to police.
When officers told the woman she was being detained as a suspect for causing the man’s injuries, Puetz said she tried to rip her arms away and run. However, she was grabbed by another officer and wrestled to the ground. She continued pulling her arms away and wrestling until Puetz used his Taser on her lower back, the report states. She gave up her arms, was handcuffed and brought to the police department for questioning. She was later arrested for resisting police.
Officers later learned she had an outstanding City of Lawton warrant for property damage and resisting police. She also had a Comanche County warrant for breaking and entering, the report states.
During booking into jail, the woman said she had an “old burn on her leg that was infected.” While being prepared for transfer to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for medical clearance, the report states, she began fighting with correction officers.
After slipping one of her hands out of the cuffs, Puetz said the woman wrapped the open end around her fist “like a set of brass knuckles" and refused to surrender. That’s when the officer again Tasered the woman in the lower back. She surrendered the handcuffs and was restrained, according to the report. Following medical clearance, she was returned back to the Lawton city jail without further incident.
Sgt. Elijah Garcia, Lawton Police information officer, confirmed that the injured man is the same one The Constitution reported Thursday had been stabbed in the neck. He said the man also suffered the injury to his face.
"Detectives found this to be a domestic altercation between the victim and his girlfriend," Garcia said.