WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) released a statement Wednesday after the U.S. Senate voted to acquit President Trump of all impeachment charges.
“I finally have good news for you,” Inhofe said. “After the biased, unprecedented House impeachment process, a fair Senate trial has acquitted President Trump. It’s over. I listened to the facts. I listened to the evidence. Or really, the lack of any evidence whatsoever, and I was convinced: President Trump did not commit any crime. Now we can all get back to what we’re supposed to be doing here — working on behalf of the American people.”
Inhofe explained his reasoning for voting to acquit in a floor speech on Monday.
During the question-and-answer phase of the impeachment trial Inhofe asked a key question about the need for additional witnesses as well as several other questions for President Trump’s defense team to make it clear that the president did not commit an impeachable offense.