U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, said he supported the Paycheck Protection Program Increase Act of 2020, a second comprehensive coronavirus relief package that passed the Senate Tuesday by voice vote.
The Paycheck Protection Program, which has already helped more than 35,000 Oklahoma businesses, ran out of funds last week. Inhofe said while he and Senate Republicans tried to replenish the funds before they ran out, Senate Democrats blocked the effort. He said after nearly two weeks of delays, and with funding for hospitals and health care providers also beginning to run low, Senate Democrats returned to the table, dropped their partisan demands and agreed to legislation that would refill desperately needed funds for small businesses, hospitals and health care providers.
“After waiting far too long for Democrats to come to the table, I am happy to announce that the Senate has passed another coronavirus relief package to ensure Oklahoma families, small businesses and health care providers are taken care of during this crisis,” he said, in a statement.
“Our small businesses are the backbone of the Oklahoma economy — there is no doubt about it. To date, the Paycheck Protection Program has approved more than 35,000 loans totaling $4.6 billion for Oklahomans. Because of the additional funds we provided today (Tuesday), relief can continue for these vital businesses that keep Oklahoma’s economy running and ensure their employees receive their paychecks, even during this crisis. This new package also guarantees eligible agricultural businesses can apply for all of the relief programs through SBA.
“While I always have admiration and respect for our doctors, nurses and public health workers, as we respond to the coronavirus, I am especially grateful for them and the work they are doing. Our health care workers have truly been heroes in a time when so many need care. This designated health care funding will continue to provide much needed relief and resources to health care systems, especially rural hospitals, for states to manage testing and treatment.”
According to Inhofe’s office, the legislation builds on funding already authorized by the CARES Act and will bring more than $472 billion in necessary funding to the nation’s coronavirus response.
The new program helps Oklahoma’s small businesses by providing more than $310 billion to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program. These loans:
• Are available to any company with under 500 employees.
• Can be made for up to $10 million.
• Are reduced by an amount equal to eight weeks of operating expenses (salaries, paid sick leave, rent, utilities).
• Have payments deferred for the first year.
The act also provides $50 billion for Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and $10 billion for grants, which can provide an advance up to $10,000 of economic relief to businesses that are currently experiencing temporary difficulties due to COVID-19. It also expands eligibility of the loans to include agricultural businesses.
And, it provides $2.1 billion for the SBA to continue helping America families during this time.
It also helps Oklahoma’s heath care system:
• Provides additional $75 billion in assistance to hospitals, rural health clinics and other providers to ensure comprehensive care is provided to those suffering from the coronavirus. A substantial portion of the funding will be available for providers to add beds, emergency facilities, ventilators and other critical capacities to meet potential requirements.
• Provides additional $25 billion for vaccines, test kits and other preparedness efforts. Specifically, $11 billion of this fund will be set aside for state, local and tribal communities.