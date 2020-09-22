WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) announced his support for confirming a new Supreme Court Associate Justice this year:
“The precedent here is clear. In the case of a united government, with voters having elected a Senate and White House of the same party, it is our constitutional obligation to consider a nomination of a Supreme Court justice. I look forward to a thorough and swift consideration of President Trump’s nominee. I’ve been pleased at the short lists President Trump has put forward and am confident his nominee will be a well-qualified, constitutional judge.”
Historical precedent clearly supports the Senate considering an election year vacancy when there is a united government (same party holds the White House and Senate majority) and not considering a nomination when there is a divided government with opposite parties in the White House and Senate majority.