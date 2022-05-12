WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) released the following statement after voting against the motion to invoke cloture on a Democrat bill that would legalize abortion on demand though all nine months of pregnancy. The motion to invoke cloture on the bill failed by a vote of 49 to 51.
“The Democrats’ vote today was an appalling attempt to pass legislation that would allow abortion on demand until the moment of birth.
As a staunch defender of life, I joined a bipartisan majority of my colleagues, including Sen. Lankford, in rejecting this radical bill.
Not only does this bill allow abortion on demand, it would take us years backwards in the fight to protect religious liberty and take away the states’ rights to protect the unborn.
The fight for equality for all children begins in the womb and I will never waiver in fighting to give a voice to the voiceless.”