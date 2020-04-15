U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, announced Friday that hospitals and medical providers in Oklahoma will receive $489 million in funds from the Department of Health and Human Services, as authorized by the CARES Act.
These funds, distributed directly to approximately 4,100 providers throughout the state, were to be delivered Friday and do not have to be paid back.
Inhofe said this is part of the first installment of funds to support hospitals and medical providers that are overstretched from the COVID-19 response, as well as providers that are struggling since elective procedures have been cancelled. Additional funding and resources for hospitals and medical providers are expected to be announced throughout the month, Inhofe said.
“Quick distribution of funds to hospitals and medical providers will provide immediate relief to the hospitals and providers that are trying to handle the influx of coronavirus cases,” Inhofe said, in a statement. “Equally important — it will also help maintain the resiliency of providers that are struggling because they are unable to perform elective surgeries and procedures during the crisis. This investment in Oklahoma health care will help us weather the crisis, but will also ensure our medical system can operate at full strength once this has passed.”
March 25, Inhofe voted in favor of the CARES Act, legislation that provided a comprehensive response to the coronavirus crisis. President Donald Trump signed the legislation into law March 27.