ALTUS, OK — U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe released his requests for Congress to prioritize key Oklahoma projects, including $5 million for modernization to the Lugert-Altus Irrigation District.
“Infrastructure investments and authorizing funding for our military are the two most important things we do here in Congress,” Inhofe said in a press release. “Oklahoma is not only working hard to recover from the past year, but we are quickly getting back to growing and thriving as a state. I am proud of the people of our state for their dedication to community and moving forward — all of these community projects show this dedication. I will continue to fight to ensure Oklahoma projects that are transparent and accountable, like these, are given priority in Congress.”
This project, if approved, will allow for district irrigation modernization to address Lugert-Altus Irrigation District water supply shortages, through improving water infrastructure and management, in support of the environment and agricultural industry, according to a press release.
A key priority for the cotton producers within the Irrigation District is more efficient water delivery and use, Inhofe said in a press release. The Irrigation District has identified approximately 17 miles of the irrigation system within the Ozark Canals that needs to be converted to pipe.
“Sen. Inhofe has always been a leader focused on improving Oklahoma’s water infrastructure, and I am grateful to see him continue these efforts with this funding request,” said General Manager of the Lugert-Altus Irrigation District Tom Buchanan in a press release. “This congressionally directed funding would help upgrade the Lugert-Altus Irrigation District’s annual irrigation efforts, bringing tremendous economic growth to the region as we continue to serve the needs of our community.”
The primary storage unit is Lake Altus, a reservoir formed by a dam across the North Fork of the Red River about 18 miles north of Altus, and by several earth dikes at low places in the reservoir rim. The Main Canal transports water from Lake Altus to the northern boundary of the project’s irrigable land. The project was authorized by the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1938. The Lugert-Altus Irrigation District, the Oklahoma Department of Tourism, and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation manage the project.
The Lugert-Altus Irrigation District delivers water to 48,000 acres of cotton crops. The irrigated cotton producers within the district yield approximately 1,250-1,800 pounds of cotton per acre, creating a significant economic impact within the region.
While the Biden Administration’s fiscal year 22 budget requests $944 thousand for the project’s operations, maintenance and development, that funding does not provide the necessary resources to carry out this modernization request, Inhofe said. $5 million would help fund the construction of a water pipeline within the Ozark canal section of the irrigation district. The conversion from open canal to pipe would result in significant water conservation and delivery efficiency, allowing for the implementation of better water conservation practices as well as an increase in cotton production for the region. The 2005 estimate of the total delivery system efficiency was about 65 percent. This means that of the 63,000 acre-feet released from storage by the District in an average year, only about 41,000 acre-feet are delivered to customers.
Early construction of the district was completed in the late 1940s and much of that outdated infrastructure remains today, according to a press release.
The W. C. Austin (formerly Altus) Project is in southwestern Oklahoma. The project is designed to provide water for irrigation to approximately 48,000 acres of privately owned land in southwestern Oklahoma, flood control on the North Fork of the Red River, an augmented municipal water supply for the city of Altus, fish and wildlife conservation benefits, and recreation facilities. Project features include Altus Dam, the Main, Altus, West, and Ozark Canals, a 221-mile lateral distribution system, and 26 miles of drains.
The appropriations are set to be debated before the Senate Appropriations Committee July 16.