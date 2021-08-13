Inhofe releases statement on Afghanistan
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement after the Biden administration announced the deployment of military personnel to Afghanistan to evacuate embassy staff on Thursday:
“The situation in Afghanistan has gone from bad to worse in a matter of weeks. We all saw this coming, we all tried to warn President Biden away from this decision — but unfortunately, what we predicted is coming to pass. What we don’t want is the worst-case scenario: a total Taliban takeover in Afghanistan that results in the loss of American lives both in the short term and in the future, as terrorist organizations resurge.
“The Biden administration must move as swiftly as possible to get both American civilians and Afghans who have aided us out of the country as quickly as possible. Deploying additional military personal to support this effort — something that wouldn’t have been necessary if President Biden had listened to what I’ve been saying all along — is the right thing to do now to stanch some of the pain and bloodshed President Biden’s decision has caused.”