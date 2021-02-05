WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Chairman and Ranking Member of SASC and Jack Reed (D-RI) issued a statement Thursday. The statement was issued following closed-door meetings with top Army officials about recent problems found at Fort Hood.
The Army’s response was to the findings and recommendations of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee’s comprehensive assessment of the Fort Hood command climate and culture.
The senators, who visited the post in September said they were troubled with what they learned from commanders and soldiers during their visit.
“The Fort Hood Independent Review Commission’s report underscored what we learned. The Fort Hood leadership was disengaged — from the very top down to squad level — and that resulted in the ineffective implementation of programs designed to respond to sexual harassment and assault. We fully support the Secretary of the Army’s decision to hold 14 Fort Hood leaders accountable for these failures,” the senators said in a press release.
Thursday the committee heard from two of the three co-chairs of the Army’s People First Task Force, which was created in response to the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee report.
“We are confident that the task force will take the findings and recommendations from Fort Hood and develop solutions that can work Army-wide. This won’t be easy, but it is critical that the Army get it right,” the statement said.
Without going into specifics of what was said during the closed-door meeting, the senators said they were hopeful the problems at Fort Hood and throughout the Army could be fixed.
“We look forward to working with the task force and leadership at Department of Defense (DOD) to solve these troubling issues once and for all,” the statement read. “The committee will continue to focus on this issue, press for reforms and consider the full range of options to ensure real, lasting, positive changes are made.”
The death of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen along with other violence and problems at the post prompted a series of reviews, culminating in an independent report released in December 2020 that highlighted high rates of assault, harassment, leadership problems and issues with Fort Hood’s criminal investigation division.
The Army fired or suspended 14 officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood and ordered policy changes to address chronic failures of leadership that contributed to a widespread pattern of violence, including murder, sexual assault and harassment, The Associated Press reported.