U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, senior member of the Environmental and Public Works Committee, praised the Environmental Protection Agency’s release Thursday of the final Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule.
The Oklahoma Republican said the EPA’s move forward, finalizing the new-WOTUS rule replacement, will give states and tribes more flexibility to determine how best to manage waters within their borders, in accordance with the Clean Water Act.
This action continues the Trump Administration’s deregulatory agenda, he said. Under President Trump, EPA has finalized 48 deregulatory actions, saving Americans more than $5 billion dollars in regulatory costs, Inhofe said. The EPA has an additional 45 actions in development projected to save billions more, he said.
“The EPA’s release of this finalized WOTUS replacement rule is welcome news,” Inhofe said, in a press release. “Today (Thursday), we can finally put the Obama-era WOTUS rule behind us and put the power back where it belongs, in the hands of the states. Rural states, like Oklahoma, have been severely harmed by the regulatory overreach of the Obama-era WOTUS rule. The agricultural community in Oklahoma was one of the hardest hit — which is why it was one of their top legislative priorities for so long. I’m proud that the threat of the federal government’s land grab is now officially dead.
“Today’s action is yet more proof that the Trump Administration keeps promises, and America is winning because of it.”