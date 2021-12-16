Oklahoma’s senators offered comments Wednesday after the U.S. Senate passed the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which included funding for projects associated with military installations in Oklahoma.
The bill, centered on $768 billion allocated for defense spending, passed the U.S. Senate Wednesday on an 89-10 vote, after it passed the U.S. House of Representatives Dec. 7 by a 363-70 vote. It now goes to President Joe Biden for his signature.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, praised passage of the bill.
“I am glad that after months of delay, the Senate finally came together and put service members first by passing the FY22 NDAA,” Inhofe said. “I worked to ensure this year’s NDAA guarantees all of our Oklahoma installations and the surrounding communities are fully resourced and addresses real problems faced by military families when relocating to a new base. I also won the battle to strike the provision that drafts our daughters and our granddaughters. While I still don’t agree to every provision in the legislation, there is a reason the National Defense Authorization Act has passed for 60 consecutive years — it stays true to its objective of ensuring service members have the training, resources and equipment they need to complete the mission and return home safely.”
U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, cited highlights in the bill that he says ensures Oklahoma service members, civilian support teams, and defense contractors have what they need for their missions.
“Senator Inhofe successfully fought off the progressives’ wish list to pass a solid national defense bill,” said Lankford. “The final bill helps move forward the missions of Oklahoma’s military installations, gives members of the military a raise, protects service members from dishonorable discharge if they choose not to get the COVID-19 vaccine, rejects forcing women to sign up for the draft, and blocks ‘woke’ training for our services members, and allows them to prioritize the mission. We should always work toward a defense bill that focuses on our military missions and readiness, not a progressive political agenda.”