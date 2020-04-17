President Donald Trump has asked Oklahoma’s U.S. senators to serve on his Task Force on Economic Recovery.
Thursday’s announcement means Sen. Jim Inhofe and Sen. James Lankford, both Oklahoma Republicans, will join with other members of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives on the bipartisan task force that will advise the president on the reopening of America in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is an honor to be named to President Trump’s Task Force on Economic Recovery, and I look forward to working with him and the other members on reopening the economy and getting Americans back to work, school, church and normal life,” Inhofe said, in a statement. “Before I came to the Senate, I was a builder and developer — so I know the questions and fears small business owners are having right now. I’m going to bring that perspective, as well as the voices of the countless Oklahomans I have talked to since this started, to the task force.
“Just a few weeks ago, we had the best economy of my lifetime because of President Trump. I know that because of his leadership during this crisis, the economic recovery will be as fast as possible as we win the war against the virus. I’m honored to be part of the team to help our companies and small businesses roar back to life.”
Lankford said he was honored to be made part of the conversation.
“Our nation and the world have been faced with an incredible challenge in the last couple of months,” Lankford said, in a statement. “As Oklahomans, we’ve kept our distance, acted in the best interest of neighbors, and have significantly bent the curve to protect the health and safety of the most vulnerable. As we continue to battle this virus, we must also plan for the future and develop solutions for how to restart our economy while we protect employers, workers, and families.
“I’m honored that President Trump would include me in this critical conversation. I said at the start of this crisis, reopening the nation is much harder than closing the nation. Reopening business and personal travel require specific data that is difficult to track, and it involves a risk that can always be second-guessed. I’m eager to work on real solutions with this bipartisan group of members of Congress, along with the White House and industry leaders.”