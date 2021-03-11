WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) joined Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) to reintroduce the Sunshine Protection Act, legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time (DST) permanent across the country.
Fifteen states — Arkansas, Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming —have passed similar laws, resolutions or voter initiatives, and dozens more are looking, according to a press release.
The legislation, if enacted, would apply to those states who currently participate in DST, which most states observe for eight months out of the year. Standard Time, from November to March, is only observed for four months out of the year. The bill would simply negate the need for Americans to change their clocks twice a year. Many studies have shown that making DST permanent could benefit the economy and the country.
DST begins this Sunday and lasts until Nov. 7.
“Oklahomans have been through a lot in the past year —making Daylight Saving Time permanent with the Sunshine Protection Act is a simple way to allow them some extra daylight in the evenings,” Inhofe said. “We could all benefit from locking the clocks and enjoying more hours of sunshine. Ahead of this year’s ‘spring forward,’ I am proud to cosponsor this bill that will encourage recreation, benefit mental health and support the economy.”
“In a year that feels like it has been in complete darkness, we have a solution to allow more sunlight by making Daylight Saving Time permanent,” Lankford said. “I don’t know a parent or a young child that would oppose getting rid of springing forward or falling back. Congress created Daylight Saving decades ago as a wartime effort, now it is well past time to lock the clock and end this experiment.”