Oklahoma U.S. senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford have issued statements following the Senate’s vote on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
The Oklahoma Republicans were among eight senators who voted no on the measure, which ultimately passed the Senate on a 90-8 vote. The bill was forwarded to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it.
Inhofe said he made his vote after supporting the Johnson amendment, which would have provided paid sick and family leave for employees of small businesses.
“It is essential we provide economic relief for individuals and businesses suffering from the impact of the coronavirus, including by providing paid sick and family leave to employees of small businesses. The proposal I supported would have provided this relief without imposing any cost on small businesses, which are struggling to make ends meet under the circumstances. The Johnson amendment would have provided this assistance for up to 14 weeks through an emergency unemployment program already administered through the state government and reimbursed by the federal government. In doing so, it would have protected small businesses from having to find the cash to front sick leave.
“The House passed bill imposed a mandate on small businesses to front employee pay for sick and family leave, making them wait for weeks or months to be reimbursed by the federal government. As a former small business owner, I know how tight margins are. These small businesses do not have weeks or months to survive — they’re barely hanging on right now. The House proposal, while having good intentions, could actually make economic conditions for small businesses even worse than they already are, forcing them to close or lay off their workers. Because of this, I opposed the provision.”
Lankford also rejected the measure.
“I just voted against the second COVID-19 funding bill in the Senate. I supported the $8.3 billion health care bill three weeks ago, but this bill has a new government mandate on small businesses, which was intended to help, but I fear it will make a bad situation worse for many Oklahoma businesses. We have an opportunity to fix this issue in a third bill that the Senate is currently working on, and the American people are counting on us to get it right,” Lankford said.