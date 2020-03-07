Sen. Jim Inhofe confirmed Friday he would seek re-election, saying he wanted to make an announcement in Lawton after attending an important change of command ceremony at Fort Sill.
Inhofe spent the morning watching as Maj. Gen. Wilson A. Shoffner relinquished command of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill to Maj. Gen. Kenneth L. Kamper, then attended a lunch at Lawton Country Club with community leaders. Afterward, he commented about why he was in Lawton.
“The change of command is a big deal,” Inhofe said, of the ceremony that brought in a new commanding general for one of the five military installations that Inhofe closely monitors as Oklahoma’s senior U.S. senator and as chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
In fact, that link to the military is one of the three reasons Inhofe said he is seeking re-election at age 85. According to The Tulsa World, Inhofe is in the group of five oldest members of the U.S. Congress; he is the youngest of the five that include four senators and one House member. Inhofe shrugs off suggestions he is too old to remain in Congress, saying he pledged six years ago that when he could no longer fly his airplane upside down, he would not seek re-election.
That hasn’t happened yet, the Oklahoma Republican said Friday, after pointing out he successfully completed the maneuver earlier in the week. That means he will be seeking his fifth full term, after already spending 32 years in Congress representing Oklahoma.
“I enjoy this spot,” Inhofe said, of making his announcement in Lawton.
His other reasons for seeking re-election: protecting Oklahoma against what he said is the socialist agenda of Democrats, and continuing to support President Donald Trump.
He said recent debates among Democratic candidates prove that party is moving to the socialist side, so far that “I’ve never seen before.” As far as Trump seeking a second term, “I love the guy,” Inhofe said, adding that Trump’s actions as president have been successful, in areas such as improving the economy.
But, said one of his top reasons is his link to the military, and he praises Fort Sill and the missions its personnel successfully pursue. He admits with a smile he is former Army, and said that while Friday morning he was on the stage with 1,000 troops behind him, he remembers a time when he was one of those troops.
Inhofe pointed out that Lawton-Fort Sill and the link between the two entities continues to be a strong selling point to those in Washington, D.C., adding that while other military installations lost ground because of BRAC decisions, Fort Sill gained. Inhofe also acknowledged the importance of the fact that Fort Sill is one of four Army basic training sites that will be screening recruits for the coronavirus, after successfully completing simulation earlier this week.
The news came in advance of an announcement by Gov. Kevin Stitt and state health officials Friday that Oklahoma has its first confirmed case of the coronavirus in a Tulsa man.
Inhofe has said he agrees with the additional $8.3 billion in funding or the country’s efforts to fight the coronavirus, extending what Trump and his administration already have done to protect the nation’s health, Inhofe said. But, Inhofe isn’t yet ready to predict the outcome of that virus as it spreads to more people in more countries.
“We don’t know,” he said, of the effects of the disease.
In a local issue, Inhofe said he believes Washington will support local efforts to transform the old Fairmont Creamery east of downtown Lawton into a high tech innovation park whose chief occupants will be defense contractors. Purchase and conversion of the building — announced by Lawton Economic Development Corporation last month and to be funded through the city’s new Capital Improvements Program — will give a public face to efforts to support and maintain those who support Fort Sill’s mission, Inhofe said.