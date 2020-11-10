WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, made the following statement on leadership changes at the Department of Defense:
“I want to thank Secretary Esper for his service — for prioritizing implementation of the National Defense Strategy, for thinking critically about how the Pentagon operates, and for always putting our service members first.
“I just spoke with Acting Secretary of Defense Miller, and I look forward to working with him to ensure that these priorities remain paramount and to working with President Trump to maintain stability at the Pentagon, particularly as we work to enact the 60th annual National Defense Authorization Act.”