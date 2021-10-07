U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, has opposed the idea of requiring women to register with the Selective Service. At the Senate Armed Services Committee markup of the bill over the summer, Inhofe (the ranking member) was one of five Republicans who voted against the requirement.
“I support and am grateful for all women who choose to serve in our military, but am adamant that America should not force our daughters into war,” Inhofe said Wednesday, in a statement. “I would rather be conscripted today than force any of my granddaughters to the front lines. I can’t predict what will happen during the negotiations between the House and Senate, but I will continue fighting to remove the provision.”
During 2016 negotiations, both Inhofe and U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, were among the senators who signed a letter urging negotiators to kill a provision requiring women to register for the draft, contained in that year’s defense bill. Then, as now, Inhofe voted against the provision when the bill was still in committee.