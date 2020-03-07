U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, commented Friday after the first coronavirus case in Oklahoma was confirmed.
“While the news of the first coronavirus case in Oklahoma was confirmed today (Friday), I would like to remind Oklahomans that we are taking this seriously,” Inhofe said. “President Trump and Gov. Stitt are taking all necessary action to protect our state, and there is no reason to panic with this development. Yesterday in the Senate, we passed an emergency funding package that will ensure we have enough resources for testing, treatment, containment efforts, research and other needs associated with the coronavirus. The president signed that legislation this morning (Friday).
“This administration has implemented travel restrictions and created a task force, led by Vice President Pence, to coordinate responses among all relevant government agencies, as well as state and local governments. I would like to thank President Trump and Gov. Stitt for their continued efforts in ensuring all Oklahomans are safe.”
Inhofe voted in favor of the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which passed the Senate Thursday. The emergency funding package provides more than $7.7 billion for the research and development of vaccinations, screening, treatment and other needs associated with the coronavirus.
Inhofe also included actions that residents should know about the coronavirus the nation’s response.
The United States is in the containment stage of the coronavirus. Health care professionals in the U.S. government are treating individuals who have the virus and working to limit its spread to others.